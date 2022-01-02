Analysts Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post sales of $41.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $41.99 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $44.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $148.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.54 million to $150.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $171.48 million, with estimates ranging from $157.54 million to $185.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OESX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

OESX traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 261,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,626. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

In related news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

