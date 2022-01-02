Analysts Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 6.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 43.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,007 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 102,959.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 106.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter.

KMT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

