AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) versus Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Critical Contrast

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

This table compares Senmiao Technology and AMTD International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.16 million 3.71 -$10.36 million ($0.25) -1.48 AMTD International $144.26 million 5.40 $136.63 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Senmiao Technology and AMTD International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -144.39% -1,608.66% -57.63% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AMTD International beats Senmiao Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.