Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.83% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period.

Shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

