AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,510,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after buying an additional 263,302 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,184,000 after buying an additional 257,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $135.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.