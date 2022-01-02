American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $163.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.46. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

