Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

AMZN opened at $3,334.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,459.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3,439.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

