Amalgamated Bank Sells 754 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Sleep Number worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.84. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $72.72 and a 12 month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

