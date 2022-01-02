Amalgamated Bank Sells 382 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Brinker International worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.95.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

