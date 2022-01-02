Amalgamated Bank Has $1.07 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,789 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNK opened at $16.12 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.43.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

