Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $2,428,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.64.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $187.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.10. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.16 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

