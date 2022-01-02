Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 31.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

