Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.86

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.86 and traded as low as $66.17. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 81,259 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

