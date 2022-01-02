AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 2,513 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,629,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

