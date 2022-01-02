AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 58.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 100.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

Shares of AVGO opened at $665.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $585.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

