Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total value of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,925.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,799.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

