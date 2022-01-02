Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001290 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $85.94 million and $14.00 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

