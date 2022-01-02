Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $223,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $542.32 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $374.86 and a fifty-two week high of $558.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.67 and its 200 day moving average is $477.00.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

