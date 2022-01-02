AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) Shares Sold by Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,500 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF accounts for 0.4% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $722,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

Shares of AZBL opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.