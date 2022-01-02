ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ALE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 88,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

