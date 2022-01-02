Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7,704.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Alleghany accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $18,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $667.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $671.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.18. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $563.47 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

