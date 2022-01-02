Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) versus Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Critical Analysis

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Allbirds alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allbirds and Superior Group of Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 3 9 0 2.75 Superior Group of Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allbirds currently has a consensus price target of $24.91, suggesting a potential upside of 65.18%. Superior Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.85%. Given Allbirds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Superior Group of Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and Superior Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds N/A N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies 6.62% 20.36% 10.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allbirds and Superior Group of Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Superior Group of Companies $526.00 million 0.67 $41.03 million $2.24 9.79

Superior Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds.

Summary

Superior Group of Companies beats Allbirds on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment consists of the sale of uniforms and related items. The Remote Staffing Solutions segment comprises sale of staffing solutions. The Promotional Products segment focuses in the sale of promotional products and other branded merchandise. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered Seminole, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.