Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,714,960.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALHC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 373,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The firm had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.