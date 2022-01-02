Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.16 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

