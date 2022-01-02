Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

ALBO stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $449.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.42. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

