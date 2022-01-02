Akroma Reaches Market Cap of $126,272.31 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $126,272.31 and $17.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.50 or 0.08087149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00075127 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

