AIA Group Ltd Purchases 42,671 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,547 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.3% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.66. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

