AIA Group Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 0.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 720,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,294,000 after purchasing an additional 478,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,485,000 after purchasing an additional 212,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $77.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $74.88 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

