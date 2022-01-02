AIA Group Ltd Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 226.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 44.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 220.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $915.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $927.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $901.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.