AIA Group Ltd Acquires 69,000 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for 4.6% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $81,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,462,000 after buying an additional 21,081 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

