AIA Group Ltd Acquires 21,414 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Chegg worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Chegg by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Chegg by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

