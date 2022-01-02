AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.97

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.97 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 48.30 ($0.65). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 49.30 ($0.66), with a volume of 938,453 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.87. The company has a market capitalization of £362.10 million and a PE ratio of -54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a current ratio of 32.85.

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,550.88). Insiders have acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,030,000 in the last ninety days.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

