AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.97

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2022

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.97 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 48.30 ($0.65). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 49.30 ($0.66), with a volume of 938,453 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.87. The company has a market capitalization of £362.10 million and a PE ratio of -54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a current ratio of 32.85.

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,550.88). Insiders have acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,030,000 in the last ninety days.

AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

