Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) & MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aethlon Medical and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 437.63%. MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 160.76%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical -954.60% -51.55% -48.23% MiMedx Group -12.34% -1,262.51% -16.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aethlon Medical and MiMedx Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 43.39 -$7.89 million ($0.64) -2.91 MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.73 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -18.30

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Aethlon Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

