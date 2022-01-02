AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth $121,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

