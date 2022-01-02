AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,342 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Clearfield worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Clearfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLFD opened at $84.42 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

