AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CG. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of CG opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

