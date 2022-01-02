AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 74.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $71.76 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $196.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.52.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 781 shares of company stock worth $56,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.