AE Wealth Management LLC Has $569,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $140.52 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.