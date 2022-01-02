AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.