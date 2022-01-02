Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,846 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $152.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.60, a P/E/G ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

