Advisory Services Network LLC Has $14.97 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average of $170.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

