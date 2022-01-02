Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after buying an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

