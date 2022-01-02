Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 4,814 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $224.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.32. The company has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

