Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,279 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.11% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $51,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,906.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 406,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 397,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter.

GTO stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93.

