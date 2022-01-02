Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,269 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $58,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $199.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.40. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $200.14.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

