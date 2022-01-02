Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,403 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,403 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $36,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 232,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,487,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $110.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.