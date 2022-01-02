Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $53.21 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,959 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $53,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

