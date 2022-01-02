Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 4.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 15,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in BlackRock by 3.8% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $915.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $927.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $901.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.