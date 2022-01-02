Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,590 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $41,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 562.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $166.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

