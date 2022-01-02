Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,929 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $567.06 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $633.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

